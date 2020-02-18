Mr. Charles F. Buntin of Ashford passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 79. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Dr. David Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 7 P.M. Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Flowers will be accepted.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Buntin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries