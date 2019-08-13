Mrs. Evelyn C. Burgess of Dothan passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at the age of 82. Graveside services will be held at 10 A.M. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Reverend Alan Bryan officiating and Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.
