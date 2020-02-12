Rebecca Ann Burkett, 61, of Gordon was granted her angel wings on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1958 in Dothan to the late Herman L. Crooms and Nina Katherine (Brown) Crooms. Funeral Services will be 10 AM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6PM 8PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at Memory Hill Cemetery. Survivors include her husband Kenneth Burkett, sons: Kevin (Brandi) Burkett, and Keith Burkett, brother: Rodney (Sarah) Crooms, grandchildren: Dezaray Burkett, Lily Burkett, Noah Albritton, Garrett Albritton, Logan Albritton and Trevor Owen.
Service information
Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
Feb 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
10:00AM
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
