Brian Harrison Burnett of Enterprise went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Enterprise. He was 24. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory in Enterprise with Reverend Alan Burnett and Art Hooker officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday beginning at 1:00 p.mm and continuing until time of service. Brian was born January 17, 1995 in Dothan, Alabama to Brian Keith and Karen Nolin Burnett. He was a 2013 graduate of Enterprise High School and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Along with being an avid Alabama "Roll Tide" fan, he was full of spirit and provided a caring and loving attitude and smile throughout his life. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and grandson. Brian was not only a loving son but displayed a big heart to everyone. Flowers will be accepted or contributions can be made to the Christian Mission Rehab Program, 231 Geneva Hwy, Enterprise, AL 36330 Survivors include his parents, Keith and Karen Burnett of Enterprise, AL; sister, Amber Burnett Thomas and her husband Derick of Enterprise, AL; paternal grandparents, Larry and Catherine Burnett of Enterprise, AL, maternal grandparents, James H. and Bobbie Nolin of Enterprise, AL; nieces, Adley and Taryn Thomas both of Enterprise, AL; numerous other cousins, relatives and friends. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
