Larry J. Burnett of Enterprise passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was 83. A memorial service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Alan Burnett and Art Hooker officiating. Larry was born February 24, 1937 to the late William and Elizabeth Burnett. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Brian Burnett; sister, Norma Jean Carper; and brother, William Edward Burnett, Jr. Larry opened Center Drugs in Enterprise in 1967 and operated the business for over 30 years. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Cathy Burnett of Enterprise, AL; daughter, Diana Hooker (Art) of Jacksonville, FL; sons, Larry Joe Burnett, Jr. (Nancy) of Elba, AL, Keith Burnett of Enterprise, AL and Alan Burnett of Enterprise, AL; grandchildren: Chris Weems (Lina), Rachael Isom (Allen), Lindsey Weems, Amber Thomas (Derick), Caleb Burnett (Kaitlyn), Lindsey Eldreth (Tyler), Garrett Smith, Rachel Smith, Reagan Smith and Lauren Burnett; and great-grandchildren: Lydia and David Isom, Adley, Taryn and Briar Thomas and John Eldreth. Flowers will be accepted but the family would prefer donations be made to: Hand Up Enterprise AL, P.O. Box 310676, Enterprise, AL 36330 in Larry's memory. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomes.com.

