Barbara Ann Bush, age 79 of Newton, passed away Monday evening, December 30, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness. Services for Barbara will be held at 11am on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care. The family will receive friends from 5pm until 7pm Thursday evening at the funeral home. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
Bush, Barbara Ann
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Bush as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.