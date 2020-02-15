On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Sondra Butch Correll passed away at the age of 69. Sondra was born July 11, 1950 in East Liverpool, Ohio. She attended Grove City High School in Grove City, Pennsylvania and continued her studies at Slippery Rock State College In 1976, she moved to Dothan. She and her family attended First Presbyterian Church for many years and most recently First United Methodist Church. Sondra was a talented seamstress. She was an enthusiastic tennis player and more than anything else enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She served as treasurer of the Dothan Tennis Association for 20 years and for several years was instrumental in chairing the SEADAC Tennis Tournament held annually in support of the local dance company. Survived by her husband of 40 years, Lonnie Correll and two sons, Tee McClimans (Elizabeth) of Dothan and Jason McClimans (Lauren) of Nashville, TN; six grandchildren, Catie, Sarah Gibs and Nanne McClimans of Dothan and Alex, Max and Walter McClimans of Nashville; brothers John Butch (Beverly) of Pittsburgh, PA and Park Butch (Sheila) of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Preceded in death by her parents Jean and David Butch and her brother Jim Butch. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of Dothan at 3:30 PM with Dr. James B. Sanders III officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. Visitation will precede the service at 2:30 PM in the FUMC parlor. Gifts to The Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass are appreciated in lieu of flowers. Donations can be made at bgcwiregrass.org or 457 South Alice Street, Dothan, AL 36301. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com.
