EWELL COMMUNITY Mr. Larry Butler, a resident of the Ewell Community, near Ozark, died late Thursday afternoon, July 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was 74. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the Earl Bankston Memorial Chapel with Reverend Russell Hagler officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Vivian B. Adams School, 2047 Stuart Tarter Road, Ozark, Alabama 36360. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
