Jack M. Byars Jack Madison Byars, Sr. passed away in Dothan on November 3, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born in Birmingham, AL to parents Sam H. Byars and Helen Odom Byars. He attended the Lakeview School and Ramsey High School in Birmingham. Mr. Byars was a decorated Army veteran of WWII serving mainly in France and fought in Normandy earning a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Silver Star. After the war, he attended the University of Alabama where he was a member of SAE fraternity. He was a storyteller, a free spirit, an Alabama fan, and lived a colorful life. His parents and only brother, William G. Byars, preceded him in death. Mr. Byars was previously married to Helen Jeanette Walker Byars (deceased) and is survived by his seven children: Jack M. Byars, Jr. (Dena); Jan Byars; Joy Knodel (Lindsey); John Byars; Jeanne Sanders (Kirk); Joni Douglass (Doug); and Jeff Byars (Patty). He leaves ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. A graveside service for family will be at Ridout's Forest Hill Cemetery in Birmingham.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.