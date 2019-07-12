OZARK. Mrs. Sabine B. Byrne, a resident of Ozark, died late Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019, at her home. She was 57. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, July 14, 2019 in the Southside Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Bates and Reverend Kenneth Hale officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. Sunday in the church sanctuary. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 902 S. Highway 123, Ozark, Alabama 36360. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
