Katherin Zimmerman Byrnes Katherin Zimmerman Byrnes, a resident of Abbeville, Alabama, died Thursday afternoon, January 2, 2020, at her home. She was 76. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
