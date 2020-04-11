Bruce Allen Cain of Suffern, NY passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the home of his parents. He was 54 years old. Bruce requested a simple cremation and that no services be held at this time. Bruce graduated from Southern Mississippi with a degree in Music Business. He worked in Nashville for 10 years before moving to New York. Bruce was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Anne Cain. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Nursel Kahya of Suffern NY; daughter, Selma Cain; son, John Cain both of Suffern, NY; parents, Jerry and Johnnie Cain of Geneva; and one brother, Jeff Cain of Geneva. www.whwfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Cain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries