Bruce Allen Cain of Suffern, NY passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the home of his parents. He was 54 years old. Bruce requested a simple cremation and that no services be held at this time. Bruce graduated from Southern Mississippi with a degree in Music Business. He worked in Nashville for 10 years before moving to New York. Bruce was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Anne Cain. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Nursel Kahya of Suffern NY; daughter, Selma Cain; son, John Cain both of Suffern, NY; parents, Jerry and Johnnie Cain of Geneva; and one brother, Jeff Cain of Geneva. www.whwfuneralhome.com
MOST POPULAR
-
Alabama issuing $600 unemployment stimulus checks
-
Dothan doctor with COVID-19 vlog hopes to save lives through education
-
Abbeville native killed by COVID-19 remembered as 'a loving person who cared about others'
-
ON THE FRONTLINE: Nurses feel strain, support in fighting COVID-19
-
A fire at a Florida airport destroyed more than 3,500 rental cars
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.