Rachelle Lucille Calhoon, a resident of Dothan, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Noland Hospital. She was 77. It was Rachelle's wishes for no services to be held. Rachelle is survived by her three children, Angelina Pavlick, Rachel Wingate and John Wingate; ten grandchildren, Jennifer, Quarter, Quinton, Jessica, Cearra, Mollie, Lizzie, Taylor, Sydney and Joshua; two great grandchildren, Damian and Bella. www.southernheritagefh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rachelle Calhoon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries