Mr. Rodney Fitzgerald Caliste, age 38 of Dothan, AL; visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 2:00 PM at the Greater Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, Dothan, AL; burial will follow at the Crestlawn Cemetery, Ashford, AL; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

