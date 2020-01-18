Mr. Robert Calloway, of Andalusia, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was 83. Robert was born February 4, 1936 in Headland, Alabama to the late Sineous Calloway and Minnie Rhodes Calloway. He was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He served his country in the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Barnett Calloway and his sisters, Verna Lambert and Kathryn Skeen. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Olivia Morgan Calloway; his sons, Michael Calloway and Lamar Calloway; his step-son, Terry (Felicia) Ganous; his grandchildren, Ashley Simmons, Skylar Calloway, Lauren Calloway, Shelby Baker, Jacob Ganous, Lane Ganous, and Gabby Ganous; his great-grandchildren, Ian Simmons, Nora Jade Larue, Ava Baker, and Emberly Baker; his brother, Dan (June) Calloway; his special pet, Leia; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home in Dothan with John Skeen officiating. Burial will follow in Peaceful Acres Cemetery in Opp with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home, prior to the service. www.wardwilson.com
Calloway, Robert
Service information
Jan 19
Visitation
Sunday, January 19, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
Jan 19
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 19, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
