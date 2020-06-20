Mr. Jason Clay Campbell, age 48, of Ashford passed away unexpectedly on June 16, 2020. Jason was born on March 25, 1972 to J. C. and LaVerne Campbell of Ashford. Jason was married to the love of his life Amy for 16 years, together they had 2 children, Madison, 20 and Colton, 9. Jason was a loving and devoted husband, father, and Christian. He was employed with Georgia Pacific for 26 years as an Industrial Mechanic. He is preceded in death by his sister, Laura Campbell; his grandparents, Jack and Myrtle Bruner Campbell; and his maternal grandfather, Stanford "Zeke" Brannon. Jason is survived by his wife, Amy; his children, Madison and Colton; his parents, J. C. and LaVerne Campbell; his grandmother, Carrie Brannon; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lavon and Ruth Rice; his sister-in-law, Naomi Forrester (Danny); his brothers-in-law, Chris Rice (Melissa) and Fred Rice (Katie); several nieces, nephews, close friends and co-workers. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Monday, June 22, 2020 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:30, Monday, June 22, 2020, prior to the service. Serving as active pallbearers will be Tim, Mark Griffin, Danny McLendon, Rickey Stewart, Britt Smith, and Todd Foxworth. www.wardwilson.com
