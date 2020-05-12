Louise Hatfield Campbell, age 83 a resident of Slocomb, AL died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, FL. Graveside services for Mrs. Campbell will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2 pm at Enon cemetery with Rev. Mack Moore officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge Directing. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service from 1-2 pm at Enon Baptist Church. Mrs. Campbell is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Campbell; children: Debra Barbaree, Ginger Barbaree (Jerry), Kimberly Swarthout (Bruce) and Michael Campbell (Gail); grandchildren: Misty Wambles (Toby), Mindy Ingram (Chad), Jeremy Barbaree, Josh Barbaree, Gena Freed (Patrick), Jason Buckhalt, Jeffrey Culbreth, Adam Campbell (Caitlyn), Amber Campbell; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; siblings: Ruth Waters (Shorty), Bobby Hatfield (Sara), Bernie Hatfield (Shane); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family. Mrs. Campbell was a proud member of the First Baptist Church and Senior Center in Slocomb. She spent much of her time sewing, cooking, baking and making jewelry. She enjoyed many things in life including dancing and fishing. She had a deep love for her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
