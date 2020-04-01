Roger Kim Canady, a resident of Dothan, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was 68. In consideration of community health and safety due to the COVID-19 virus, graveside services for family will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, April 2, 2020 with Reverend Evan Kohen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Selma Baptist Church Building Fund or the Ark Ministries. Born in Dothan, Alabama, the son of James Ray Canady and Nell Rogers Canady, Mr. Canady touched many throughout his memorable life. He lived a life wrapped in the love of Jesus. He never neglected the opportunity to take a stand as a witness for Christ. He was an active member of Selma Baptist Church for 46 years, serving as Deacon for many years. Mr. Canady trusted in both the goodness and the mercy of God for everything in his life. He was a man to love and a man to emulate in his walk and love for God. Mr. Canady was a great Christian brother and friend, and he finished the race well. Mr. Canady attended Hardaway High School in Columbus, Georgia, graduating in 1969. He met his loving and devoted wife, Judy Bridges Canady, and they were married in 1972. Mr. Canady loved sports, especially baseball, where his favorite team was any team that his grandsons played for. His grandsons lovingly referred to him as "Papa". Mr. Canady worked in the food service industry for many years. He and his wife owned and operated Four Little Pigs BBQ restaurant from 1977 to 1984. He spent his free time volunteering at the Ark Ministries or watching various sports live or on television. Mr. Canady was an avid Alabama football fan and would talk football any chance he got. Roll Tide! He loved his God and his family fiercely. His wife, his son, his daughter in law, and his grandsons meant the world to him. Leaving to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Judy Canady; son, Jason Canady (Jennifer); grandsons, Braxton Canady, and Brooks Canady; sister Carol Hundley (Jerry); nephew, Chris Hundley. www.southernheritagefh.com
MOST POPULAR
-
Country singer was at Panama City restaurant days before dying from coronavirus
-
UPDATE: Eufaula man arrested in Headland homicide; victim identified
-
UPDATE: Southeast Health's positive COVID-19 cases reach 9; Alabama surpasses 800 positive tests
-
Rehobeth senior baseball player Carson Herring relying on social media to help be recruited
-
Altercation with Dothan police lands one man in jail on multiple charges
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.