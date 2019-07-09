Jill Whiddon Capan, of Birmingham, a former resident of Newville, died early Sunday morning, July 7, 2019, in Birmingham. She was 62. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in the Newville Cemetery with Reverend Norman C. Simmons officiating. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

Tags

Load entries