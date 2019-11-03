Martha E. Carlile, a resident of Dothan, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 93. Mrs. Carlile was born September 27, 1926 in Ashford, Alabama to John R. Leonard Wright and Susie Diana Davis Wright. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Dothan. Mrs. Carlile was a business woman most of her life. In 1945 she worked as an accountant. In the late 1950s she co-owned with Charles H. Adams, Seagrest Gin and Storage Company located in both Dothan and Malvern, Alabama and managed these until 1969. During this time, she served on the State JCCA Board. In 1972, she joined her husband Earl at Carlile Realty as an agent and broker. She retired in the early 1980s. Mrs. Carlile was well known in the area as a nature artist and won numerous awards including the grand prize for her pressed flower creations and pine straw baskets at the National Peanut Festival. She also enjoyed playing and watching golf throughout her life. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, three brothers, and two sisters. Survivors include her three daughters, Mary Ellen Carlile; Kim Carlile MacQueen (Don), and Sherry Wright Key (Bill); her twin sister, Mary E. Deyhle; two grandchildren; nine great-granddaughters; and one great-great-granddaughter; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, November 4, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Wayne Locklar officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until 1 PM prior to the service. The family will be accepting flowers or contributions may be made to Dothan Botanical Gardens at 5130 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303 www.wardwilson.com
