NEWVILLE. . .Elmina Haselton Carpenter, a resident of Dale County, between Headland & Echo, died early Thursday morning, September 5, 2019. She was 88. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, September 7, 2019, in the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Scott Wyatt officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:30 A.M. Saturday in the sanctuary of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, Henry County Camp, P.O. Box 473, Headland, AL 36345. Mrs. Carpenter was born and reared in Headland and lived all her adult lifetime in the Mt. Pisgah community of Dale County. Mrs. Carpenter was a member of the Concord Baptist Church and the Gideons Auxiliary, Henry County Camp. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Albert Carpenter, Jr., her father, Carl Haselton, Sr., her mother, Ossie Barnes Haselton Pirkle, two sisters, Mary Lieck and Frances Price and a brother, Carl Haselton, Jr. Surviving relatives include three daughters, Jane C. Brantley (Rev. Mark), Newville; Sharon C. Golden (Dan), Newville; and Dr. Lila C. Windus (Peter), Toccoa, GA; a son, Dr. James E. Carpenter (Dr. Brenda), Tifton, GA; five grandchildren, Thomas Brantley (RueDee), Matthew Carpenter (Mary), Anna Lavender (Jacob), Charlotte Windus and Danielle Parham (Trent); eight great-grandchildren, Toby Garcia, Rebekkah Carpenter, Kaylynn Carpenter, Ben Parham, Emilie Lavender, Freyja Brantley and Elijah Lavender. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
