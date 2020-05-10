Mrs. Elinor Doster Carroll, a resident of the Commander Hill Community, near Clio, died early Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. She was 84. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the Calvary Assembly of God Church, near Clio, with Pastor Randy Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 noon in the church sanctuary. Mrs. Carroll, daughter of the late Oscar Doster and Zonie Nance Doster, was a native of Clio. She moved to Avon Park and Lakeland, Florida before returning to Clio in 1991. Mrs. Carroll was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Leonard M. Carroll; her daughter, Kathy Sue Werner; her siblings, Daphne Anne, Joyce, Mable, Obie, Wayne, James, Tom and Travis. Surviving relatives include her son, Kenny Carroll (Lisa Ward), Commander Hill Community; her sister, Betty Warren, Ariton; brother, Bobby Doster (Phyllis), all of Lakeland, FL; two grandchildren, Michelle Koopenhoffer and Tori Ward; three great-grandchildren, Toby, Matthew, and Emma Koopenhoffer; four sisters-in-law, JoAnn Childree, Ozark; Rosie Doster Chrissie Doster and Sarah Dunn, Lakeland, FL; brother-in-law, Harris Carroll, Commander Hill Community; several nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
MOST POPULAR
-
Two arrested after woman dragged by vehicle through Walmart parking lot
-
Publix confirms associates at two Dothan stores tested positive for COVID-19
-
Ariton man faces burglary charges after stealing a Cherry Coke
-
Cochran, Stinson named NMA basketball coaches, Mordecai takes over as A.D.
-
Langford hopes to bring Auburn success to Lakeside
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.