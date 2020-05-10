Mrs. Elinor Doster Carroll, a resident of the Commander Hill Community, near Clio, died early Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. She was 84. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the Calvary Assembly of God Church, near Clio, with Pastor Randy Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 noon in the church sanctuary. Mrs. Carroll, daughter of the late Oscar Doster and Zonie Nance Doster, was a native of Clio. She moved to Avon Park and Lakeland, Florida before returning to Clio in 1991. Mrs. Carroll was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Leonard M. Carroll; her daughter, Kathy Sue Werner; her siblings, Daphne Anne, Joyce, Mable, Obie, Wayne, James, Tom and Travis. Surviving relatives include her son, Kenny Carroll (Lisa Ward), Commander Hill Community; her sister, Betty Warren, Ariton; brother, Bobby Doster (Phyllis), all of Lakeland, FL; two grandchildren, Michelle Koopenhoffer and Tori Ward; three great-grandchildren, Toby, Matthew, and Emma Koopenhoffer; four sisters-in-law, JoAnn Childree, Ozark; Rosie Doster Chrissie Doster and Sarah Dunn, Lakeland, FL; brother-in-law, Harris Carroll, Commander Hill Community; several nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elinor Carroll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

