Mr. Oscar Carroll, Jr., age 90, of Ozark, Alabama passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4 PM to 6 PM at the funeral home, 814 Headland Avenue Dothan, AL 36303. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 AM at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 336 Florence Street Newton, AL 36352. Burial will immediately follow the service at the church cemetery; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

