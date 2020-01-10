Mr. Oscar Carroll, Jr., age 90, of Ozark, Alabama passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4 PM to 6 PM at the funeral home, 814 Headland Avenue Dothan, AL 36303. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 AM at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 336 Florence Street Newton, AL 36352. Burial will immediately follow the service at the church cemetery; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Carroll, Jr., Oscar
To plant a tree in memory of Carroll Jr. Oscar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.