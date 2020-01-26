Mrs. Merle Tilley Carroll, a resident of Ozark, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. Services will be announced at a later date by Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Yancey Carroll and one daughter, Susan Reynolds Carroll Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Dr. Robert T. Herdegen III of Farmville, Virginia and Ellen and Dr. Fred Moore of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

