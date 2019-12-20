Mr. Alex Jerome Carter, age 63, of Abbeville, AL passed away on December 12, 2019; visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 3-5 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 1:00 PM at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, Abbeville, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.