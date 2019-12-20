Mr. Alex Jerome Carter, age 63, of Abbeville, AL passed away on December 12, 2019; visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 3-5 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 1:00 PM at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, Abbeville, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

