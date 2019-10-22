Mrs. Anna A. Carter, a resident of Ozark, died late Saturday afternoon, October 19, 2019 at her home. She was 83. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jabe J. Fincher, Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Westview Heights United Methodist Church, 512 Camilla Avenue, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Mrs. Carter was born June 18, 1936 in Hundsdorf, Germany. She moved to Ozark in 1974 and was employed with the Ft. Rucker School System where she retired after thirty years employment. Mrs. Carter was an active member of Westview Heights United Methodist Church where she was in the choir, set up monthly communion, decorated the church and windows with flowers for holidays and was in the Caring Hands Group. She was preceded in death by her father, Josef Fisch; mother, Aloisia Fisch and step-mother, Therese Fisch; husband, Robert Oscar Carter; sister, Maria Theresia Fisch Hudson and brother, Josef Franz Fisch. Surviving relatives include her three daughters, Anne Acreman (Johnny C.), Ozark; Diana Bolan (Chuck), Kokomo, Indiana; and Nancy Johns (Tim), Enterprise; two step-daughters and three step-sons; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren; brother, Alfred Fisch, Wiesbaden, Germany. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankton.com
