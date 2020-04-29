David Anthony Carter, a resident of Abbeville, died Monday afternoon, April 27, 2020, in a Montgomery hospital. He was 44. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID-19 Virus, funeral services for family and close friends will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, near Eufaula, with Reverend Clyde Hancock, Jr. and Cliff Townsend officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Following current COVID-19 guidelines, the family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. Thursday in the church sanctuary. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
