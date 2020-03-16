Maxine Harris Carter, a resident of Haleburg, died Saturday morning, March 14, 2020, at her home. She was 84. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the Camp Springs Baptist Church with Reverend Jeff Brewer, Reverend Kenneth Goss and Dr. Richard E. Worsham officiating. Burial will follow in the Haleburg Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Tues. in the church sanctuary. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
Service information
Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Camp Springs Baptist Church
13205 County Road 53
Columbia, AL 36319
13205 County Road 53
Columbia, AL 36319
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 17
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Camp Springs Baptist Church
13205 County Road 53
Columbia, AL 36319
13205 County Road 53
Columbia, AL 36319
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
