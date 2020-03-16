Maxine Harris Carter, a resident of Haleburg, died Saturday morning, March 14, 2020, at her home. She was 84. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the Camp Springs Baptist Church with Reverend Jeff Brewer, Reverend Kenneth Goss and Dr. Richard E. Worsham officiating. Burial will follow in the Haleburg Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Tues. in the church sanctuary. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

