Betty Celina Seawright Carver, 50, of Dothan, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 1, 2019 following a long battle with breast and bone cancer. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at The First Church of the Nazarene with Reverend Kevin Knight officiating. Burial will follow in the Midland City City Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to service time. Celina was born on May 15, 1969 in Port St. Joe, Florida and moved to Dothan at an early age. She was a 1987 graduate of Northview High School where she sang in the choir. Celina completed her Master's Degree at Troy State University in Psychology and Criminal Justice. She dedicated her life by serving others as a therapist and administrator in mental health and substance abuse. She loved helping others, but above all else, she loved her precious daughter, Lorin Brooke. Celina attended The First Church of the Nazarene where she was baptized. She is survived by her daughter, Lorin Brooke Carver; her father, Melvin Seawright; her mother, Betty J. Benson; her step-father, Donald Bowman; a brother, James Seawright (Heather); two nephews, Tristan Seawright and Larson Seawright; an aunt, Janice Rupert; cousins, Alicia Williams and Shanna Hammock, all of Dothan. Active pallbearers will be: James Seawright, Tristan Seawright, Larson Seawright, Donald Bowman, Zack Assale, and Scotty Holmes. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
