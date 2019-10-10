Nelda Joyce Catrett, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 1, 1935 in Luverene, AL., to the late Joe Frank Tomlin and Levi Lelia (Beasley) Tomlin. Funeral Service 3PM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial to follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Nelda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and follower of Jesus Christ. Nelda was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 35 years. She was a member of The Pilot Club of Dothan for over 30 years. Nelda and her family have owned and operated Florida Microfilm and Office Supply in Dothan for over 40 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband: Fox Catrett and brothers: Charles, James, Tommy and Paul Tomlin. Survivors include her daughter: Gail Murphy, brother: Robert (Kim) Tomlin, sisters: Bernice Beall, Barbara (Raymond) Arsenault, Nancy (Dalton) Moorer, Sally Tindell, Martha (Ronnie) Thomas, Patricia (Tim) Gafford, and Lenore (Harold) Taylor, grandchildren: April (Greg) Wilson and Jeremy Floyd, great-grandchildren: Anna Grace, Claira, and Laura Kate Wilson, sister in laws: Ethel Butler and Shirley (Mike) Jerrell and several nieces, nephews, and many loving family members.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.