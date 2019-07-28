Danny Earl Cauthorn died July 25, 2019 after a long illness. He was 73. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Family will be accepting flowers or donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, The American Cancer Society, or VFW. Danny was born in Houston County. He grew up in north Georgia where he was a state champion tennis player at West Georgia College. He later graduated from UTC at Chattanooga with a degree in Business/Finance. He then attended Troy University in Montgomery, AL and earned his master's degree in counseling and Human Development. He also earned his PhD Educational Psychology. Danny was honorably discharge from the US Army. He was deployed to Turkey for a 12-month assignment and later to Vietnam where he served a 9-month assignment. He spent a total of 3 years and 9 months in the Army. Between Turkey and Vietnam, he served state side. In his spare time, Danny enjoyed riding his Harley, gardening, and antique cars. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruthell (Barfield) Cauthorn; father, Jess Cauthorn; brothers, Carl Cauthorn, Doyle Cauthorn; and infant sister, Cathy. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth (Whaley) Cauthorn; son, Mathew Cauthorn; sister, Dr. Donna Kay (Cauthorn)Hobgood; brother, James (wife Susan) Cauthorn; nephews, Scott Hobgood, Jacob Hobgood; nieces Amie and Ashley; a very special uncle, Jim (wife Wanda) Barfield; and his faithful K-9 companion, Bonnie. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
