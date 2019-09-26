Mr. Albert James "Jim" Chambers, Jr., 90, of Union, Missouri, died Saturday, September 14, 2019. Graveside services for Mr. Chambers will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Pinckard Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Chris Woodall officiating. Interment will follow, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

Tags

Load entries