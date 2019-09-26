Mr. Albert James "Jim" Chambers, Jr., 90, of Union, Missouri, died Saturday, September 14, 2019. Graveside services for Mr. Chambers will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Pinckard Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Chris Woodall officiating. Interment will follow, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
