Eugene (Gene) Joseph Chancy of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 at age 82. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Donna (Yawn) Chancy; his two children Mark Chancy, wife Joanna and Heather Chancy Williamson, husband Dan; and five grandchildren Hannah, Hudson, Henry (Avery), Hattie and Erin. He was predeceased by his parents Cecil and Geraldine (Lethco) Chancy. Born on April 23,1937 in Houston, Texas, Gene grew up in Alabama and graduated from Dothan High School. He attended Marion Military Institute followed by the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 1960. At the Academy, he played football, was president of the Glee Club, and was a Brigade Commander his Plebe summer. While Gene's initial duty was on a destroyer, his goal was to become a fighter pilot and he did his final training at The Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California. In Oct. 1964, he was deployed and ultimately served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. He flew the F-8 Crusader, the best the Navy had at the time. He flew many successful sorties off the aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Hancock. On June 21st 1966, he was awarded the Silver Star for actions that were "deemed heroic and in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service." He was honorably discharged from the Navy later that year. Following his time in the military, he had an outstanding, 31-year career with Continental Airlines. He soared as an elite pilot, respected flight instructor, and senior Captain. For a two-year period, he also served as the Chief Pilot of Continental's largest base in Newark, NJ. When he retired in 1997, his days were filled with family time, golfing with friends, travel, excursions on his motorcycle or boat, singing and enjoying life on the lake. Gene was an active member of the Dunwoody United Methodist Church and he enjoyed his time in the choir. He loved music and could often be found strumming a guitar and harmonizing with many friends in the barbershop chorus. Gene was an avid sports enthusiast who supported his children and grandchildren in their athletic pursuits. It was his love of family and friends that he is most remembered for throughout his 82 years. To celebrate his life, family and friends will gather on Sat. December 7th at 1 pm at Dunwoody United Methodist Church (1548 Mount Vernon Rd. Atlanta, GA. 30338). In lieu of flowers, gifts in Eugene J. Chancy's name may be made to the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation Gift Processing, 291 Wood Road, Annapolis, MD 21402 or the Alzheimer's Association, Dunwoody Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East #550, Atlanta, GA 30346.
