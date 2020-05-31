Jane Chapman, a resident of Midland City, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her residence. She was 79. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Corinth Free Will Baptist Church, 4466 County Road 61, Midland City, AL 36350. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30-1:30 pm on Sunday. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

