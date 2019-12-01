MSG Fleetwood (Woody) Chapman, Sr., 78, of Midland City, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Corinth Free Will Baptist, 4466 County Road 61, Midland City, Alabama with Robert Byrd directing. The family will receive visitors from 2:15-3:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Ark and Food Bank Ministries, 502 Hammond St, Dothan, AL 36301. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

