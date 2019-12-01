MSG Fleetwood (Woody) Chapman, Sr., 78, of Midland City, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Corinth Free Will Baptist, 4466 County Road 61, Midland City, Alabama with Robert Byrd directing. The family will receive visitors from 2:15-3:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Ark and Food Bank Ministries, 502 Hammond St, Dothan, AL 36301. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.