Mr. Roy Winford Cheatwood, Jr., a resident of Ozark, died Thursday morning, February 6, 2020, at his home. He was 77 years old. A memorial service for Mr. Cheatwood will be held at 5:00 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020, from Faith Christian Center in Ozark with Reverend Josh Sims and Reverend James Smith officiating, Holman Funeral Home and Cremation of Ozark directing. Mr. Cheatwood was born April 26, 1942 in Michigan to the late Roy Winford Cheatwood, Sr. and Edna Hazel Prince Cheatwood. He served in the United States Army with two tours in Vietnam, retiring following twenty years of service. Mr. Cheatwood worked as an A & P Mechanic at Fort Rucker with various aircraft maintenance contractors for twenty years. He enjoyed being a Reserve Police Officer in Daleville and working part-time at the Dale County Jail. He loved mentoring and working with troubled youth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Gary Lynn Cheatwood; one daughter, Enieda Elizabeth "Ellie" Cheatwood; one daughter-in-law, Sherie Michelle Cheatwood; two sisters, Brenda Joyce Bradford and Evelyn Jean "Jeannie" McCallister; two brothers, Robert "Bob" Stone and Dana Gene Stone. Survivors include his wife, Amanda Dorene Holbrook Cheatwood; one daughter, Elissa Paige Cheatwood; two sons, Kevin Lee Cheatwood and John Scott Cheatwood; five grandchildren, Morgan Shay, Damian Brock, Lillie Annabelle, Zoee Jayne, and Madelyn Grace; three nieces, Kayla McGranahan, Kim Clevenger, and Samantha McCallister; three nephews, Christopher "Chris" Thornberry, Jonathan McCallister and Jason Greene. Numerous other relatives also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Cheatwood Jr. Mr. Roy Winford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.