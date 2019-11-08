Enoch Monroe Cherry of Pansey, Alabama passed away on November 7, 2019 at a local hospital. He was 83. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Cemetery with Robert Byrd directing. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00pm to 2:30pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
