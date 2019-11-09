Enoch Monroe Cherry of Pansey, Alabama passed away on November 7, 2019 at a local hospital. He was 83. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Brother John Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Cemetery with Robert Byrd directing. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm. Monroe was born January 26, 1936 in Houston County to the late Radford Lee Cherry and Dochie Lee Cherry. He grew up in Pansey, Alabama and went to school at Ashford High School. He was the son of a farmer and a farmer himself and helped many years on his family farm. He was a member of the Alabama National Guard and served 9 years before working at Pittman Sausage, Pepsi Cola Company, Dothan Cigar Factory, West Building Materials, George Bryan Home and retired with 25 years of employment from Georgia Pacific Paper Mill, Cedar Spring, Georgia. Although Monroe never graduated high school due to the family farm, he never stopped learning. Monroe was a "jack of all trades" and felt he could do and fix anything. He loved traveling, crafts, golf, watching football, carpentry, gardening, flowers, westerns and he was a huge History buff. He loved his country and was proud to serve and he read, watched and learned everything he could about it. He was saved at an early age and was an ordained deacon for over 40 years. He loved the Lord and his church and over the years served in many areas. He was a member of First Free will Baptist Church in Dothan, Alabama. Monroe was married to the late Rosa Mae Turner Cherry for 43 years. Together they built their own home, raised 3 children, traveled, enjoyed each other and their life together. Their marriage truly replicated their vows through ups and downs, sickness and health, and death us do part. He is preceded in death by his wife of 12 years Patricia Johnson Cherry; brothers, Limuel Cherry, Andrew Lee Cherry and AJ Cherry; brother in law John W. Douglas; and many relatives. Monroe is survived by his children, Marilyn Sue Cherry Burkett (Denny), Edwin Monroe Cherry and Donna Rose Cherry Mathis (Scott); granddaughters, Jessica Marie Cherry and Jennifer Nicole Cherry; grandson, Dalton Grant Mathis; his only sister Lillie Era Cherry Douglas; and several nieces and nephews. Serving as Pallbearers are Dalton Mathis, David Gilmer, Wendell Trusty, Allen Howell, Johnny Gibson and John Howell. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.