Virginia Ethridge Cherry, a resident of Dothan, died late Wednesday afternoon, October 30, 2019, of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. She was 78. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the Memphis Baptist Church with Reverend Jim Tate officiating and a eulogy to be given by a granddaughter, Caitlin Brannon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Saturday in the church sanctuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, P.O. Box 1045, Dothan, AL 36302 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (JDRF), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, New York 10004. Mrs. Cherry was born and reared in the Tolbert community of Henry County, daughter of the late Carl Leslie Ethridge and Willie Mae Skelton Ethridge. She lived in Clayton before moving to Dothan where she lived most of her adult lifetime. Mrs. Cherry was a member of the Memphis Baptist Church. She was retired from the State of Alabama Employment Services as an Employment Specialist. In later years, she was employed by Ted's Jewelers. She was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Tucker, and two brothers, Dewey Ethridge and Carl Ray Ethridge. Surviving relatives include her husband, Kenneth Ray Cherry; a son, Brian Cherry (Sandy), all of Dothan; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Cherry and Johnny Mack Cherry and his wife, Sara; six grandchildren, Courtney Smith (Curtis), Caitlin Brannon (Matthew), Kari London (Aaron Ellis), Graham London, Colton Cherry and Tanner Beasley; five great-grandchildren, Makenna Smith, Lilly Watson, Carter Watson, Mason Ellis and Saylor Ellis; and many special friends. Serving as active pallbearers will be Matthew Brannon, Jerry Chavis, Colton Cherry, Curtis Smith, Tanner Beasley and Keith Carmichael. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
