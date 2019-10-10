Mrs. Sara Kathrine Spears Childree, a resident of Ozark, passed away Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019 at her home. She was 79. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Joe Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in the Arguta Community. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
