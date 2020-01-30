Mrs. Lois M. Christensen, age 91, of Marianna, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12 PM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Greystone United Methodist Church in Dothan with burial following in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until 12 PM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Greystone United Methodist Church, prior to the service. www.wardwilson.com
Christensen, Lois M.
