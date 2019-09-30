Mrs. Gladys R. Christian of Dothan passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 94. Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. Tuesday, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Benevolence Fund at Harvest Church or to St. Jude.
