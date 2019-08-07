James Andrew Chumney, a resident of Madrid, passed away, Saturday August 3, 2019 at Southeast Health. He was 87. Funeral services for Mr. Chumney will be held at 3 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage with Reverend Eddie Littlefield and Reverend Thomas Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in Madrid City cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Chumney was born February 3, 1932 in Madrid, Alabama to the late Andrew Baggett and Meddie Bell Chumney. He was a lifelong resident of Houston County and owned and operated Chumney Welding and Machine. Mr. Chumney was a family man who had a love for his children and grandchildren. He had a kind and big heart, treating his community and everyone he met with the same generosity and accepting nature. Mr. Chumney attended Little Vine Primitive Baptist Church. Mr. Chumney is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carrie Mae Chumney; nine brothers and sisters; granddaughter, Laura Bianca Thomas and a great grandson, Drew Seager. Survivors include his children; Roger Chumney (Twilia), James Michael Chumney, Rebecca Chumney Thomas (Charles), Martha Chumney Dixon (Bobby), Dr. Penny Chumney West (Jim); grandchildren, Angie Chumney Duncan, Gary Chumney, Timothy Chumney, Amanda Chumney McMillan, Alissa Chumney Craig, Talaysa Chumney, Crystal Dixon Salter, Bobby Dixon, Jr., Jennifer Thomas, Nikki West, Bryan West; twenty one great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; brothers, Wallace Chumney, Ralph Chumney and Harvey Chumney. www.southernheritagefh.com
