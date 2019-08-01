Owen L. Clark, age 83, of Samson, AL, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Wiregrass Hospital, Geneva, AL. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Clark, Samson, AL; daughters and sons-in-law, Venita Bradsell (Ernie) Troy, AL; Teresa Henry (Mike) Huntsville, AL; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com

