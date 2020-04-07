Raymond Derrick Clark, 58, of Columbia passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in a local hospital in Dothan. He was born in Houston County on April 20, 1961 to Raymond Paul and Carolyn Clark. A private graveside service took place on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Raymond was a brick mason and a farmer. He loved his family and friends. His hobbies included hunting and fishing, he enjoyed being an outdoorsman. Raymond was preceded in death by his father: Raymond Paul Clark, brother: Bruce Lynn Clark; grandparents. Shelley and Liddie Clark of Dothan Alabama and Aaron and Nellie L. Moore of Teachey, North Carolina. Survived by mother: Carolyn Clark; son: Jason Heath (Tonya) Clark; two granddaughters: Haileigh Lynn Clark and Hayden Clark; sisters: Dianne Clark and Mary Cannon, several nieces, nephews and a true friend Sharon Danford.

