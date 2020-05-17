Donald Lee Cline, age 88, a resident of Shorterville, AL and a former resident of Enterprise, AL, Jonesboro and Covington, GA, passed away at his home Friday afternoon, May 15, 2020, after an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in the Old Zion Bapist Church with Reverend Matthew Quincey officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Wednesday in the church sanctuary. Graveside services, with military honors, will follow in the church cemetery with Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations directing. Don Cline was born in Dallas, Texas, November 24, 1931. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in March 1952 and served in the U.S. and Germany during the Korean War. Don attended numerous military schools and received several awards and decorations. Colonel Cline retired from the Army after twenty-six years military service. Additionally, he pursued a Civil Service career as a Plans and Operations Specialist at Fort Rucker, Alabama and Fort McPherson, GA before retiring in August 1989. After retirement, he enjoyed travelling throughout the United States, participating in activities with the senior group at the First Baptist Church, Jonesboro, GA, and also enjoyed his hobby of woodworking. Most recently, Don was a member of the Old Zion Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Florence Cline, a sister, Barbara Pearson and a step-grandson, Christopher Hambrick. Continuing to cherish Don's memory are his loving wife of thirty-six years, Joyce (Pat) Starling Cline, his children, Mark Cline, Denise Cline (Dennis Morin), Cymantha Higgins (Darryl Connelly), Wendy Crenshaw (Dave), step-children, Tina Johnson Owens (Tony), and Robert Edward Johnson (Sarah), a half-sister, Sharon Hanson (Denny), step-mother, Dorothy Cline, a nephew, Greg Pearson, twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Old Zion Baptist Church, c/o John R. Starling, 480 County Road 36, Shorterville, AL 36373. Serving as active pallbearers will be John R. Starling, Ashley Starling, Robert Thompson, Brian Money, Clint Money and Matthew Culpepper. The family would like to express their appreciaton to SouthernCare Hospice for the loving care and kindness shown to Mr. Cline during his illness. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261
