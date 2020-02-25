Mrs. Ruth Kathryne Price Clouse, a long-time resident of Ozark, died February 23, 2020 at the age of 93. A memorial service for Mrs. Clouse will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church in Ozark, with the Reverend Dr. Jason Thrower and Reverend Stephan Margeson officiating. Holman Funeral Home of Ozark will be directing. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Family Life Center of the church. Honorary pallbearers are the members of the John Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class. Mrs. Clouse was born on December 26, 1926 in Troy (Pike County), Alabama to Charlie Guthrie and Gussie Mae Griffin Price. She graduated in 1945 from Troy High School, attended Owens Business School, and worked in the office of Liberty National Life Insurance Company in Troy until moving to Ozark in the spring of 1953. Mrs. Clouse married her beloved husband of 65 years, James (Jimmy) Clouse on December 5, 1954 and was especially proud of their two children, James Steven (Steve) Clouse (Diane) and Mary Kathryn (Kay) Clouse Nicholas (Brad). Mrs. Clouse was a devoted stay-at-home mom who always served as a room mother at her children's schools and was actively involved in whatever sports and activities in which they were involved. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Ozark, a member of the John Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class, a den mother for Cub Scouts and Brownies, a member of the Ozark Service League, and a member of the Ozark Antique Society. Mrs. Clouse was predeceased by her parents and all of her brothers and sisters. ln addition to her husband and children, Mrs. Clouse is survived by her grandchildren, Will Nicholas, Kathryn Nicholas, Todd (Tracy) Shillabeer, Anne Myree (John) Swinson; five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. ln lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Meditation Garden of the First United Methodist Church of Ozark at 167 East Broad Street, Ozark, Alabama 36360, Vivian B. Adams School, 2047 Stuart Tarter Road, Ozark, Alabama 36360, or to a preferred charity. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
