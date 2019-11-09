Billy John (Bill) Cobb, 82, a resident of Dothan, AL went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Southeast Health. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. Ricky Plummer officiating. Burial will follow in Cottonwood City Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home directing. The family will be receiving friends from 1:30 to 2:15 pm on Sunday at the church prior to the services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, 1314 Westgate Pkwy, Suite 2, Dothan, AL 36303. Bill was born in Dale County, AL, the son of Kermit L. Cobb and Johnnie M. Holmes Cobb. He was a retired home builder of Bill Cobb Construction, after he retired, he worked with Dothan City Schools for eight years. Bill was a member of Cottonwood First Baptist but faithfully attended Bethel Baptist Church. He was a member of Charity Sunday School Class. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Lisa Cobb Baker, his father-in-law, Clinton Kirkland, his mother-in-law, Lettie P. Snell Kirkland and his brother-in-law, Larry Kirkland. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Betty Kirkland Cobb, Dothan; his son, Darrin (Tonya) Cobb, Wetumpka, AL; his granddaughter, Brianna Cobb, Wetumpka, AL; his grandson, Brandon Cobb, Wetumpka, AL; his brother, Donald L. (Margie) Cobb; his sister, Lynda (Rey) Nimons; his two nieces, Denise (Chris) Tadduni, Karen (Don) Schmidt; 2 great nephews and 4 great nieces; his brother-in-laws, Bobby (Grace) Kirkland and Wayne (Jean) Kirkland; and his sister-in-law, Patricia Kirkland. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
