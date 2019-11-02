Mary Sue Sessions Cobb departed this earth on October 31, 2019 at the age of 73. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Alene Sessions, brothers, Johnny and Jimmy Sessions and her husband of more than forty years, Herman Cobb. Sue's life passion and work was her family. She was a devoted wife to Herman and the best mother to her children, Mary Beth and Warren. Her greatest accomplishment was her family and any success enjoyed by her family is due to her tireless effort as a wife, mother and grandmother. Her wisdom and love is left behind in her daughter, Mary Beth Cobb Marshall (Fred) and son, Warren Cobb (Amy) and six grandchildren, David Marshall, Drew Marshall, Mary Warren Marshall, Mary Drue Cobb, Elizabeth Cobb, and Maggie Cobb. Other survivors include her sister, Sally Law (Mef), and sisters-in-law, Sharon Sessions, Phyllis Talmadge (Joe) and Marcy Robinson (Bill). A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on Sunday, November 3rd at 2:00 P.M. with her great-nephew, Dr. Dustin Bruce officiating. Burial will follow at 4:00 P.M., in Hanceville, AL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wiregrass Club, 112 North Herring Street, Dothan, AL. Mary Beth and Warren want to thank all of our friends for their love and support for our family through all the years. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.