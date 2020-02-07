Shirley Barfield Cobb, a resident of Cowarts, died Wednesday afternoon, February 5, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. She was 82. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 10, 2020. in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Dr. Mike Shirah officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Baptist Church, near Webb. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Monday at the mortuary in Headland. Mrs. Cobb Was born in Dothan and was reared in Cowarts, daughter of the late Shellie Raymond Barfield and Edith Nall Barfield. She was a member of the Center Baptist Church. Mrs. Cobb was formerly employed by Blumberg's Department Store in Dothan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry F. Cobb, a grandson, Gage Frith and a brother, Rex Barfield. Surviving relatives include two sons, Curtis L. Frith, Cowarts; and Randy Frith, Montgomery; two grandchildren, Jason Frith (Nikki) and James Frith (Jennifer), a great-grandchild, Alexa Frith; a special step-daughter, Pam Thornburgh, Van Wert, OH; and a brother in Ashford. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

